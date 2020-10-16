Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan talks to U.S. Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan

A video meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev with the U.S. Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic Donald Lu took place today. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

The parties exchanged views on topical areas and prospects of bilateral cooperation. Ruslan Kazakbaev noted the importance of an early revision by the American side of the visa restrictions imposed earlier on the citizens of Kyrgyzstan in view of the active work done by the parties in this direction. The need to work on the liberalization of the visa regime for Kyrgyzstanis was stressed.

An agreement was reached on cooperation in assisting the Kyrgyz Republic in overcoming the difficult economic and epidemiological situation, technical assistance in preparing for the parliamentary and presidential elections in the country.

The parties agreed on the need for cooperation in matters of public and food security, combating corruption, increasing the efficiency of replenishing the state budget through customs duties, as well as continuing joint work to find and return illegally transferred assets to Kyrgyzstan. The parties agreed to intensify bilateral consultations for these purposes.