Ruslan Kazakbaev meets with Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Kyrgyzstan

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Kyrgyzstan Shadurdy Meredov. Press service of the Foreign Ministry reported.

The ambassador congratulated Ruslan Kazakbaev on his appointment to the post.

The parties exchanged views on the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation and noted the importance of further strengthening strategic partnership and interaction between the two countries in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

In addition, issues of organizing mutual visits at various levels were discussed.