New Foreign Minister receives Russian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Ruslan Kazakbaev, received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Kyrgyzstan Nikolai Udovichenko. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

Nikolai Udovichenko conveyed congratulations from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergei Lavrov on the occasion of the appointment of Ruslan Kazakbaev as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

«During the conversation, the head of the Foreign Ministry informed the Ambassador of Russia about the internal political situation in Kyrgyzstan and noted that the situation in the country was gradually stabilizing, the ongoing political processes have returned to the constitutional field. He also stressed that the executive branch of Kyrgyzstan has been fully formed, which has stepped up its activities, including to restore the socio-economic situation of the country and was taking measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic,» the statement says.

Ruslan Kazakbaev stressed that Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to further strengthening and building up strategic partnership and allied relations with Russia and thanked the Russian side for the support of the people of Kyrgyzstan. An exchange of views took place on topical issues of Kyrgyz-Russian cooperation, the progress of implementation of the previously reached agreements between Kyrgyzstan and Russia was discussed.

«The parties have compared notes on the upcoming bilateral events of the foreign policy bodies. The parties expressed their readiness to implement the planned activities, including within the framework of the Cross Year of Kyrgyzstan and Russia, to continue constructive dialogue in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation,» the Foreign Ministry stressed.