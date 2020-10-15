18:50
USD 81.80
EUR 95.74
RUB 1.05
English

New Foreign Minister receives Russian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Ruslan Kazakbaev, received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Kyrgyzstan Nikolai Udovichenko. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

Nikolai Udovichenko conveyed congratulations from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergei Lavrov on the occasion of the appointment of Ruslan Kazakbaev as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

Related news
Russia suspends financial assistance to Kyrgyzstan until situation stabilizes
«During the conversation, the head of the Foreign Ministry informed the Ambassador of Russia about the internal political situation in Kyrgyzstan and noted that the situation in the country was gradually stabilizing, the ongoing political processes have returned to the constitutional field. He also stressed that the executive branch of Kyrgyzstan has been fully formed, which has stepped up its activities, including to restore the socio-economic situation of the country and was taking measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic,» the statement says.

Ruslan Kazakbaev stressed that Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to further strengthening and building up strategic partnership and allied relations with Russia and thanked the Russian side for the support of the people of Kyrgyzstan. An exchange of views took place on topical issues of Kyrgyz-Russian cooperation, the progress of implementation of the previously reached agreements between Kyrgyzstan and Russia was discussed.

«The parties have compared notes on the upcoming bilateral events of the foreign policy bodies. The parties expressed their readiness to implement the planned activities, including within the framework of the Cross Year of Kyrgyzstan and Russia, to continue constructive dialogue in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation,» the Foreign Ministry stressed.
link: https://24.kg/english/169478/
views: 620
Print
Related
Ruslan Kazakbaev, Sergei Lavrov discuss current situation in Kyrgyzstan
Russia suspends financial assistance to Kyrgyzstan until situation stabilizes
Sadyr Japarov: Russia remains our strategic partner
Jeenbekov meets with Deputy Head of Presidential Administration of Russia
Russia simplifies acquisition of citizenship by foreigners with Russian children
Peskov: Development of situation in Kyrgyzstan is of concern to Moscow
Omurbek Suvanaliev discusses situation in Kyrgyzstan with FSB Director
Vladimir Putin hopes conflict in Kyrgyzstan to be resolved peacefully
Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates Vladimir Putin on his birthday
Kremlin comments on developments in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan resigns President of Kyrgyzstan resigns
President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister
Second wave of COVID-19: Work of schools proposed to be resumed locally Second wave of COVID-19: Work of schools proposed to be resumed locally
Russia suspends financial assistance to Kyrgyzstan until situation stabilizes Russia suspends financial assistance to Kyrgyzstan until situation stabilizes
17 October, Saturday
18:34
Six Kyrgyzstanis try to illegally cross state border with Kazakhstan Six Kyrgyzstanis try to illegally cross state border wi...
18:25
Syimyk Japykeev becomes Chairman of Financial Police of Kyrgyzstan
16:58
Civic activist Melis Aspekov cleared of criminal charge
16:22
Artem Novikov: Government must ensure protection and security for business
15:59
Minister of Internal Affairs sets tasks to step up fight against crime