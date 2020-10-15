14:13
USD 79.68
EUR 93.53
RUB 1.03
English

Term of office of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan of 6th convocation expires

The term of office of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan of the sixth convocation expires today on October 15. However, the deputies will be able to work until formation of a new Parliament. Former judge of the Constitutional Chamber, Klara Sooronkulova, told 24.kg news agency.

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan announced official results of the elections in 2015 on October 15. The oath-taking ceremony of the deputies of the Parliament of the sixth convocation took place on October 28.

Klara Sooronkulova recalled that, according to the Constitution, parliament members are elected for a term of five years.

«But there is another norm, which says that from the day of the first meeting of the Parliament, the powers of the previous convocation are terminated. This rule was introduced to maintain continuity and to avoid legal vacuum. But the fact that there is a five-year term creates a certain collision. At the same time, we need to take into account the current situation, and the deputies must contribute to stabilization of the socio-political situation, although 90 percent of the deputies are discredited,» Klara Sooronkulova said.

She offers the Parliament to pass a number of bills as soon as possible, including changes to the electoral legislation.

«Electoral legislation must be passed without sabotage. But Parliament remains a hotbed of all kinds of political intrigues and unpredictable behavior. Moreover, during the elections, we saw how the ex-speaker took advantage of his position, so they have to dissolve themselves before the new elections,» Klara Sooronkulova offers.
link: https://24.kg/english/169426/
views: 23
Print
Related
Newly appointed Speaker of Parliament Myktybek Abdyldaev resigns
Extraordinary meeting of Parliament: 44 deputies are present
Extraordinary meeting of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to be broadcast live
Meeting of Parliament postponed, time and place not known
MPs to elect Speaker and Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan today
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to meet at state residence
Incumbent Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to work until new convocation is elected
Deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to gather for emergency meeting
Deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan suspend work until October 2
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has seven new deputies
Popular
President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister
Second wave of COVID-19: Work of schools proposed to be resumed locally Second wave of COVID-19: Work of schools proposed to be resumed locally
Safe boxes looted in White House offices in Bishkek Safe boxes looted in White House offices in Bishkek
EU recognizes Sooronbai Jeenbekov as the only legitimate power in country EU recognizes Sooronbai Jeenbekov as the only legitimate power in country
15 October, Thursday
14:07
Term of office of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan of 6th convocation expires Term of office of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan of 6th convo...
13:49
Supporters of Prime Minister decide to continue rally at state residence
13:35
WHO predicts death rate growth due to coronavirus
13:27
Supporters of Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov repeatedly gather in Bishkek
13:20
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 38.4 million people globally