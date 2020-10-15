Term of office of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan of 6th convocation expires

The term of office of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan of the sixth convocation expires today on October 15. However, the deputies will be able to work until formation of a new Parliament. Former judge of the Constitutional Chamber, Klara Sooronkulova, told 24.kg news agency.

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan announced official results of the elections in 2015 on October 15. The oath-taking ceremony of the deputies of the Parliament of the sixth convocation took place on October 28.

Klara Sooronkulova recalled that, according to the Constitution, parliament members are elected for a term of five years.

«But there is another norm, which says that from the day of the first meeting of the Parliament, the powers of the previous convocation are terminated. This rule was introduced to maintain continuity and to avoid legal vacuum. But the fact that there is a five-year term creates a certain collision. At the same time, we need to take into account the current situation, and the deputies must contribute to stabilization of the socio-political situation, although 90 percent of the deputies are discredited,» Klara Sooronkulova said.

She offers the Parliament to pass a number of bills as soon as possible, including changes to the electoral legislation.

«Electoral legislation must be passed without sabotage. But Parliament remains a hotbed of all kinds of political intrigues and unpredictable behavior. Moreover, during the elections, we saw how the ex-speaker took advantage of his position, so they have to dissolve themselves before the new elections,» Klara Sooronkulova offers.