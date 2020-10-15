WHO predicts death rate growth due to coronavirus

The global acceleration of the spread of coronavirus will lead to a noticeable increase in mortality. Such a development of events was predicted by the Chief Scientist of the WHOSoumya Swaminathan. Reuters reports.

The expert recalled that the growth in mortality is always a couple of weeks behind the incidence growth. «We are still losing about 5,000 people a day. So we shouldn’t rejoice at the decrease in the number of deaths,» stressed Soumya Swaminathan.

At least 388 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan over the past 24 hours.