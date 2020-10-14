15:20
Composition of Government of Kyrgyzstan proposed by Sadyr Japarov (list)

Government of Kyrgyzstan includes new officials. Sadyr Japarov, a candidate for the post of Prime Minister, announced this at an extraordinary session of the Parliament.

According to him, the program and structure of the Cabinet remain unchanged.

Sadyr Japarov proposes the following people for positions in his Cabinet of Ministers:

First Deputy Prime Minister — Artem Novikov;

Vice Prime Minister — Ravshan Sabirov;

Vice Prime Minister — Maksat Mamytkanov;

Vice Prime Minister — Aida Ismailova;

Minister of Economy — Sanzhar Mukanbetov;

Minister of Finance — Kiyalbek Mukashev;

Minister of Health — Alymkadyr Beishenaliev;

Minister of Agriculture — Erkinbek Choduev;

Minister of Justice — Marat Zhamankulov;

Minister of Foreign Affairs — Ruslan Kazakbaev;

Minister of Culture and Information — Nurzhigit Kadyrbekov;

Minister of Emergency Situations — Boobek Azhikeev;

Minister of Internal Affairs — Ulanbek Niyazbekov;

Minister of Transport and Roads — Bakyt Berdaliev;

Minister of Labor and Social Protection — Ulukbek Kochkorov;

Minister of Education and Science — Almazbek Beishenaliev;

Chairman of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use — Zhyrgalbek Sagynbaev;

Chairman of the State Committee for Information Technologies and Communications — Altynbek Ismailov.
link: https://24.kg/english/169259/
