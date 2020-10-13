Experts of Center for Torture Prevention visit Almazbek Atambayev

Experts from the National Center for Prevention of Torture visited the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev and the former Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kursan Asanov in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security. Organization informed 24.kg news agency.

The staff of the center said that the detainee complained of pain in his left foot, his leg was injured. Almazbek Atambayev also complained that he was not allowed to take his medicines during arrest. The medicines have already been delivered to him.

Kursan Asanov has no complaints about the conditions of detention.

«We were not able to visit Temirlan Sultanbekov, because he was taken away for investigative actions early in the morning and brought in when the time of visits had already ended,» the experts explained.

The day before, the court chose a measure of restriction for Kursan Asanov, activist Temirlan Sultanbekov, ex-head of the Presidential Administration Farid Niyazov and former employee of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security Kanat Sagymbaev. They were detained in connection with the riots that took place on October 9.