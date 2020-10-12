Tazalyk employees restore paving stones broken by protesters in Bishkek

Municipal services of Bishkek continue to restore order in the capital. Employees of Tazalyk municipal enterprise restore broken paving stones in the places damaged by protesters in the city. Photos of the works were posted by the Adviser to the Mayor of the capital Gulya Almambetova

The City Hall still calculates the damage caused to urban infrastructure. According to preliminary estimates, it is about 20 million soms. Mayor of the capital Aziz Surakmatov told about it at a recent meeting with journalists. The head of the city suggested replacing paving stones in front of the White House with asphalt.