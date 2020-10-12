Supporters of Atambayev join supporters of Kursan Asanov

Supporters of the former Deputy Interior Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kursan Asanov gathered near the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek. They demanded to release of the former police official. Supporters and relatives of the former president Almazbek Atambayev joined them.

Atambayev’s sons Kadyr and Seid came to support the arrested.

The court will select a measure of restriction for Kursan Asanov, activist Temirlan Sultanbekov, ex-chief of the Presidential Administration Farid Niyazov and former employee of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security Kanat Sagymbaev today. They were detained in connection with the riots that took place on October 9.

In total, there were more than 100 people on the territory and in the courthouse.

Riots in Kyrgyzstan began on October 5 after thousands of people held rally to protest the outcome of the parliamentary elections. On October 6, the Central Election Commission of the republic was forced to annul them, declaring them invalid. The State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs detained Almazbek Atambayev and his supporters, activist Temirlan Sultanbekov, ex-chief of the Presidential Administration Farid Niyazov, former employee of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security Kanat Sagymbaev, as well as the ex-Deputy Interior Minister Kursan Asanov.