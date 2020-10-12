18:53
Jantoro Satybaldiev returns to prison colony

Former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jantoro Satybaldiev voluntarily returned to prison colony No. 47. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Yesterday the former head of the Cabinet came to the place of serving his sentence. However, later he felt sick and was hospitalized.

The press service of the State Penitentiary Service confirmed this information. According to the it, Jantoro Satybaldiev is now in the National Cardiology Center under guard.

The State Penitentiary Service also noted that the ex-deputy of Parliament Raikan Tologonov, ex-chairman of the National Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev, and the former head of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security Damir Musakeev voluntarily returned to prison colonies.

Riots took place in the capital of Kyrgyzstan after the parliamentary elections. On the night of October 6, the protesters seized the White House building and set it on fire. The former president Almazbek Atambayev, people under investigation within the case on the events in Koi-Tash village, ex-Prime Minister Sapar Isakov, and former deputy of Parliament Ravshan Dzhenbekov were released from prison on the same night. In addition, Sadyr Japarov, who had been approved by parliament members to the post of the Prime Minister, was released from the prison colony.

Almazbek Atambayev was detained and placed in a prison cell on October 10. He is charged with staging riots. Farid Niyazov and Temirlan Sultanbekov were placed in the temporary detention center. The sons of the former head of state were interrogated and placed under house arrest.
