Zhantoro Satybaldiev returned to prison colony

Ex-prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhantoro Satybaldiev has been discharged from the Bishkek Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The former head of the Cabinet of Ministers was operated on.

«Zhantoro Satybaldiev had a hernia of the lumbar vertebrae. After the operation, he was in the ward under escort. He was discharged and transported to the prison colony,» the sources said.

The press service of the State Penitentiary Service confirmed the information that the ex-prime minister had been discharged. However, the diagnosis of Satybaldiev was not reported.

Riots took place in the capital of Kyrgyzstan after the parliamentary elections. On the night of October 5-6, the protesters seized the White House and set it on fire. On the same night, former president Almazbek Atambayev, ex-prime ministers Zhantoro Satybaldiev and Sapar Isakov, as well as former parliament members Ravshan Dzheenbekov and Sadyr Japarov, and others were released from prison. Later, the State Penitentiary Service called it illegal and demanded from all prisoners to return to detention facilities. A few days later, Zhantoro Satybaldiev himself came to prison colony No. 47.

Zhantoro Satybaldiev is serving a sentence within a criminal case against specialists in energetics.