Investigators ask to extend measure of restraint to Zhantoro Satybaldiev

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek considered extension of the measure of restraint to the former prime minister Zhantoro Satybaldiev the day before at the request of the investigators of the State Committee for National Security.

About 50 people came to support Zhantoro Satybaldiev, including his relatives.

The gathered people behaved aggressively and did not let the journalists take pictures, insulted the media representatives.

At least four criminal cases were initiated and seven former top managers of the energy sector were arrested on the breakdown and modernization of Bishkek Heating and Power Plant, including the former head of the Energy Holding Company Aibek Kaliev and the former general director of Electric Stations OJSC Salaidin Avazov.

In addition, former prime ministers Zhantoro Satybaldiev and Sapar Isakov, ex-mayor of Bishkek Kubanychbek Kulmatov are in custody. All of them were charged with corruption.