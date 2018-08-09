10:17
USD 68.15
EUR 78.97
RUB 1.07
English

Investigators ask to extend measure of restraint to Zhantoro Satybaldiev

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek considered extension of the measure of restraint to the former prime minister Zhantoro Satybaldiev the day before at the request of the investigators of the State Committee for National Security.

About 50 people came to support Zhantoro Satybaldiev, including his relatives.

The gathered people behaved aggressively and did not let the journalists take pictures, insulted the media representatives.

At least four criminal cases were initiated and seven former top managers of the energy sector were arrested on the breakdown and modernization of Bishkek Heating and Power Plant, including the former head of the Energy Holding Company Aibek Kaliev and the former general director of Electric Stations OJSC Salaidin Avazov.

In addition, former prime ministers Zhantoro Satybaldiev and Sapar Isakov, ex-mayor of Bishkek Kubanychbek Kulmatov are in custody. All of them were charged with corruption.
link:
views: 65
Print
Related
Supreme Court upholds measure of restraint to Zhantoro Satybaldiev
Ex-PM charged with corruption, while his son combats it in government
Zhantoro Satybaldiev arrested and placed in SCNS ptretrial detention center
Zhantoro Satybaldiev charged with corruption, waiting for arrest
SCNS detains Zhantoro Satybaldiev
Zhantoro Satybaldiev summoned for interrogation to SCNS
Popular
Some Bishkek districts to be left without water tomorrow Some Bishkek districts to be left without water tomorrow
214 tons of products from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan banned from entry into Russia 214 tons of products from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan banned from entry into Russia
Dam to protect village from mudflows built in Batken region Dam to protect village from mudflows built in Batken region
Four people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh highway Four people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh highway