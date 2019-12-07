10:55
Former PM Zhantoro Satybaldiev sentenced to 7.5 years in prison

Trial of a high-profile criminal case on modernization of the capital’s heating and power plant completed the day before in the Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek.

Former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhantoro Satybaldiev was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison.

Recall, prosecution asked the court to convict Zhantoro Satybaldiev under the Article «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic and sentence him to 11 years and 3 months in prison with confiscation of property and deprivation of the right to hold a post in state bodies for three years.
