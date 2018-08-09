13:43
Defendants in Bishkek HPP case remanded in custody

Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek considered extension of the measure of restraint to the former Prime Minister Zhantoro Satybaldiev.

Investigators of the State Committee for National Security asked to extend the term of detention of the ex-head of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The lawyers of the accused asked not to grant the petition of the investigation.

Judge Mirlan Termechikov extended the term of detention of Zhantoro Satybaldiev in pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security until October 13.

Together with the former prime minister, ex-Mayor of Jalal-Abad Salaidin Avazov, former head of the National Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev, his deputy Zholdoshbek Nazarov and representative of the Chinese company TBEA Musazhan Makelek will remain in custody.

At least four criminal cases were initiated and seven former top managers of the energy sector were arrested on the breakdown and modernization of Bishkek Heating and Power Plant, including the former head of the Energy Holding Company Aibek Kaliev and the former general director of Electric Stations OJSC Salaidin Avazov.

In addition, former prime ministers Zhantoro Satybaldiev and Sapar Isakov, ex-mayor of Bishkek Kubanychbek Kulmatov are in custody. All of them were charged with corruption.
