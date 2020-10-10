Riots in Bishkek: Police detain Temirlan Sultanbekov

Almazbek Atambayev’s supporter, Temirlan Sultanbekov, was detained for 48 hours within a criminal case on mass riots in Bishkek. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Notification of suspicion was handed him today.

Temirlan Sultanbekov’s lawyer, Chynara Dzhakupbekova, confirmed this fact.

A criminal case has been opened on the fact of riots that took place on Ala-Too square in Bishkek. The State Committee for National Security detained former head of state Almazbek Atambayev. The Interior Ministry informed that Atambayev’s sons were interrogated as witnesses and then released.