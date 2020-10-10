22:45
USD 79.62
EUR 93.55
RUB 1.02
English

Riots in Bishkek: Police detain Temirlan Sultanbekov

Almazbek Atambayev’s supporter, Temirlan Sultanbekov, was detained for 48 hours within a criminal case on mass riots in Bishkek. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Notification of suspicion was handed him today.

Temirlan Sultanbekov’s lawyer, Chynara Dzhakupbekova, confirmed this fact.

A criminal case has been opened on the fact of riots that took place on Ala-Too square in Bishkek. The State Committee for National Security detained former head of state Almazbek Atambayev. The Interior Ministry informed that Atambayev’s sons were interrogated as witnesses and then released.
link: https://24.kg/english/168754/
views: 124
Print
Related
Military vehicles enter Ala-Too square in Bishkek
People in different countries take photos with Kyrgyz flag in support
Business shuts trade outlets down: Bishkek, October 10. Photoreport
Seven people injured during riots on Ala-Too square
Center of Bishkek on October 10. Photoreport
Five injured transported to National Hospital after riots in center of Bishkek
Riots in Bishkek: Tilek Toktogaziev injured on Ala-Too square
Riots in Bishkek: Temir Sariev's bodyguard seriously injured
Riots begin on Ala-Too square
Presidents of four republics make appeal on situation in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport
National Bank disables SWIFT payment system to avoid transfer of money National Bank disables SWIFT payment system to avoid transfer of money
Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons
Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel
10 October, Saturday
22:08
Riots in Bishkek: Farid Niyazov released Riots in Bishkek: Farid Niyazov released
22:03
Riots in Bishkek: Police detain Temirlan Sultanbekov
21:53
Prime Minister Japarov not going to pursue his political opponents
21:45
Sadyr Japarov: Raiymbek Matraimov is wanted by law enforcement officers
21:39
Kyrgyzstan awaits constitutional reform