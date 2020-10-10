Sadyr Japarov renounces intention to nationalize Kumtor

Kumtor gold mining company will not be nationalized. Sadyr Japarov announced at an extraordinary session of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, due to the depletion of gold reserves at the deposit, it should not be nationalized.

«I already gave an interview two years ago, where I refused the demands to nationalize the mine, as the gold reserves ran out there. But the Government gave permission to Kumtor to develop the new site. I will receive information on these sites and then decide what to do next,» Sadyr Japarov said.

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan considers Sadyr Japarov’s candidacy for the post of head of Government.