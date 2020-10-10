21:13
USD 79.62
EUR 93.55
RUB 1.02
English

Sadyr Japarov renounces intention to nationalize Kumtor

Kumtor gold mining company will not be nationalized. Sadyr Japarov announced at an extraordinary session of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, due to the depletion of gold reserves at the deposit, it should not be nationalized.

«I already gave an interview two years ago, where I refused the demands to nationalize the mine, as the gold reserves ran out there. But the Government gave permission to Kumtor to develop the new site. I will receive information on these sites and then decide what to do next,» Sadyr Japarov said.

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan considers Sadyr Japarov’s candidacy for the post of head of Government.
link: https://24.kg/english/168741/
views: 133
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov approved as Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov promises not to participate in parliamentary elections
Sadyr Japarov ready to take full responsibility for further situation
Supporters of Sadyr Japarov call mass media their enemies
Sadyr Japarov not acquitted by Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan
President ready for dialogue with all political forces, including Sadyr Japarov
Rally at Government House: People irate at MPs' inaction
Supporters of Sadyr Japarov call on their opponents for negotiations
Kumtor mine operates as usual
People’s guards take Kumtor office under protection
Popular
October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport
National Bank disables SWIFT payment system to avoid transfer of money National Bank disables SWIFT payment system to avoid transfer of money
Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons
Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel
10 October, Saturday
20:32
Sadyr Japarov approved as Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov approved as Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan...
20:29
Sadyr Japarov promises not to participate in parliamentary elections
20:19
Ex-Deputy Interior Minister Kursan Asanov detained
20:14
Sadyr Japarov renounces intention to nationalize Kumtor
20:00
Sadyr Japarov ready to take full responsibility for further situation