Rally on Old Square: Sadyr Japarov's supporters bring children

Protesters continue to gather outside the Government House in Bishkek. Some come with children.

A rally in support of Sadyr Japarov continues near the Government House in the capital. The number of protesters grows, about 5,000 people have already gathered on the Old Square and in the nearest parks. Some come with children.

The political crisis in Kyrgyzstan continues. Rallies have been held in Bishkek for six days. Supporters of Sadyr Japarov, who calls himself the head of Government, demand from the deputies of the Parliament to approve him in office. However, the Parliament has been unable to muster a quorum for several days. The Vice Speaker Aida Kasymalieva said today: earlier the deputies believed that Sadyr Japarov would become a man who would unite different political forces inside and outside Parliament.

But the events of the past few days have shown that a significant part of society will simply refuse to accept him, and instead of uniting the entire country, split and disagreements will intensify. She suggests considering another candidate for the post of the head of the Cabinet.
