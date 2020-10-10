12:27, 10 October 2020, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency
, by Gulmira Makanbai kyzy
Supporters of Sadyr Japarov repeatedly gather at Government House
12:27, 10 October 2020, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency
, by Gulmira Makanbai kyzy
A rally in support of the former deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, continues at the Government House in Bishkek for the fifth day.
About 500 people gathered on the Old Square. The protesters blocked the square from both sides by buses and cars.
link: https://24.kg/english/168646/
views: 169