Riots in Bishkek: Temir Sariev's bodyguard seriously injured

Bodyguard of the former prime minister of Kyrgyzstan, Temir Sariev, was injured during the rally on Ala-Too square in Bishkek.

According to preliminary information, his head was hit with a stone. Temir Sariev himself told 24.kg news agency that his employee was seriously injured, he was hospitalized with a head injury. According to the ex-prime minister, several of his associates also suffered.

A fight broke out on the central square of Bishkek between the participants of the march «Country without organized crime groups», supporters of Almazbek Atambayev, Omurbek Babanov on the one hand and Sadyr Japarov — on the other.