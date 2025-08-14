Sariev: 10 years in EAEU have confirmed correctness of Kyrgyzstan's choice

President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan Temir Sariev noted at the International Scientific and Practical Conference «10 Years of the Kyrgyz Republic in the EAEU» that joining the Union was a conscious strategic step.

«Over the past decade, Kyrgyzstan has gained access to a single market of 180 million people, GDP growth from 430.5 billion to 1.6 trillion soms, an increase of foreign trade turnover to $16 billion, and significant social benefits for migrant workers,» he said.

Among the problems, Temir Sariev mentioned the remaining barriers in the sanitary-veterinary and technical spheres, queues at the borders, and administrative restrictions for migrants.

As solutions, it was proposed to strengthen the implementation of EEC decisions and create a separate lane at the borders for EAEU citizens.