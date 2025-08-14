16:18
USD 87.35
EUR 102.33
RUB 1.10
English

Sariev: 10 years in EAEU have confirmed correctness of Kyrgyzstan's choice

President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan Temir Sariev noted at the International Scientific and Practical Conference «10 Years of the Kyrgyz Republic in the EAEU» that joining the Union was a conscious strategic step.

«Over the past decade, Kyrgyzstan has gained access to a single market of 180 million people, GDP growth from 430.5 billion to 1.6 trillion soms, an increase of foreign trade turnover to $16 billion, and significant social benefits for migrant workers,» he said.

Among the problems, Temir Sariev mentioned the remaining barriers in the sanitary-veterinary and technical spheres, queues at the borders, and administrative restrictions for migrants.

As solutions, it was proposed to strengthen the implementation of EEC decisions and create a separate lane at the borders for EAEU citizens.
link: https://24.kg/english/339633/
views: 145
Print
Related
Armenian PM not to attend Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in KR
EAEU to have common exchange market
Cholpon-Ata city to host meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council
Documents issued through Tunduk may be recognized in EAEU countries
EAEU countries triple direct investments in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan leads EAEU in construction work
Fake certificates for goods, including from Kyrgyzstan, to be revoked in EAEU
Number of labor migrants in EAEU increased in 2024
Kyrgyzstan temporarily bans waste paper export outside EAEU
Sadyr Japarov participates in meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council
Popular
Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ
Kyrgyzstan exports tobacco products to Vietnam and Greece Kyrgyzstan exports tobacco products to Vietnam and Greece
Kyrgyzstan's international reserves exceed $6.6 billion Kyrgyzstan's international reserves exceed $6.6 billion
President returns law on abolition of punishment for polygamy to Parliament President returns law on abolition of punishment for polygamy to Parliament
14 August, Thursday
16:09
New school for 225 students built in Leilek district New school for 225 students built in Leilek district
16:05
Kyrgyzstan-China cooperation: Issyk-Kul and Qinghai become sister lakes
15:16
Prices for key food products drop in Kyrgyzstan
15:12
Sariev: 10 years in EAEU have confirmed correctness of Kyrgyzstan's choice
15:05
Operation “Web”: About 10 tons of drugs seized in SCO countries