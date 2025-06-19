«We want Kyrgyzstan and the Kyrgyz people to have a special status in Russia,» Temir Sariev, head of the Kyrgyz Republic’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

«Because we stood by your side during the most difficult times,» he added.

«If we recall the Great Patriotic War, it was the 28 Panfilov men (Panfilov Division — Note of 24.kg news agency), who defended Moscow, and that was a turning point. Secondly, I want to emphasize: when the special military operation began, the first to reach out, without fear, was the Kyrgyz Republic. Others followed later. This encourages Russia to consider Kyrgyzstan as its most reliable partner — in both business and politics. Reliability is a very rare and valuable trait,» Temir Sariev said.

His speech was interrupted several times by applause. Sariev was speaking during «Russia — Kyrgyzstan» dialogue held as part of the forum.