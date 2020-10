Kubatbek Boronov will not fulfil duties of the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the head of state reported.

The corresponding decree was signed by the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov. The reason was the letter of resignation of Kubatbek Boronov.

