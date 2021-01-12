15:33
Ex-PM Kubatbek Boronov arrives at Financial Police for interrogation

Former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov arrived at the Financial Police for interrogation.

The former official noted that he did not know within what case he was summoned to the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes. However, he noted that this might be related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kubatbek Boronov told reporters that there were no violations during his premiership.

The former head of the Cabinet of Ministers will be reportedly interrogated within a criminal case on the supply of humanitarian aid to the Kyrgyz Republic during the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Minister of Health of Kyrgzystan Kosmosbek Cholponbaev is also involved in the criminal case on the supply of humanitarian aid to the country. The Ex-Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev was also summoned as a witness.
