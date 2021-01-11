Former PM Kubatbek Boronov summoned for interrogation by Financial Police

The Financial Police summoned Ex-Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov for interrogation. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The former head of the Cabinet of Ministers will be interrogated on January 12 within a criminal case on the supply of humanitarian aid to the Kyrgyz Republic during the coronavirus pandemic. It is known that Kubatbek Boronov was summoned as a witness.

The former Minister of Health Kosmosbek Cholponbaev is also involved in the criminal case on the supply of humanitarian aid to the country. The Ex-Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev was also summoned as a witness.