Kubatbek Boronov: Epidemiological situation in regions needs strict control

«Epidemiological situation in the regions must be kept under tight control,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov said at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center.

According to him, the plenipotentiary representatives of the Government in the regions bear personal responsibility for the epidemiological situation in the entrusted territories. Responsible authorities need to continue intensified work to implement the previously noted measures to combat the spread of coronavirus infection, not to slow down the pace of work due to a decrease in the dynamics of visits to day patient hospitals. It is especially necessary to step up efforts to prevent deaths.

A new treatment protocol is being developed by a group of experts and specialists. The head of government added that it is necessary to take into account the practice of those countries that have successfully coped with the coronavirus. Kubatbek Boronov also instructed to step up work on purchase of the necessary medical equipment through public procurement.

«It is necessary to tighten control over provision of regions with computed tomography and X-ray machines. In addition, it is necessary to install air recirculation machines in hospitals where patients with coronavirus infection are treated,» he added.

In conclusion, the Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Emergency Situations to analyze the possible risks of the forecast second wave of spread of coronavirus infection.