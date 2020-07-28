17:29
USD 76.62
EUR 89.61
RUB 1.07
English

Kubatbek Boronov: Epidemiological situation in regions needs strict control

«Epidemiological situation in the regions must be kept under tight control,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov said at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center.

According to him, the plenipotentiary representatives of the Government in the regions bear personal responsibility for the epidemiological situation in the entrusted territories. Responsible authorities need to continue intensified work to implement the previously noted measures to combat the spread of coronavirus infection, not to slow down the pace of work due to a decrease in the dynamics of visits to day patient hospitals. It is especially necessary to step up efforts to prevent deaths.

A new treatment protocol is being developed by a group of experts and specialists. The head of government added that it is necessary to take into account the practice of those countries that have successfully coped with the coronavirus. Kubatbek Boronov also instructed to step up work on purchase of the necessary medical equipment through public procurement.

«It is necessary to tighten control over provision of regions with computed tomography and X-ray machines. In addition, it is necessary to install air recirculation machines in hospitals where patients with coronavirus infection are treated,» he added.

In conclusion, the Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Emergency Situations to analyze the possible risks of the forecast second wave of spread of coronavirus infection.
link: https://24.kg/english/160997/
views: 93
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 16.4 million people globally
Nine passengers of flight from Kyrgyzstan diagnosed with COVID-19 in Novosibirsk
Eight more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
28 more people die from coronavirus, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
548 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 33,844 in total
1,091 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
UNDP to support innovations in fight against coronavirus
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan announces decline in incidence of COVID-19
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 16.2 million people globally
At least 22 medical workers contract COVID-19 for past 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Sentenced to life imprisonment Azimzhan Askarov dies in prison Sentenced to life imprisonment Azimzhan Askarov dies in prison
Zulqarnain Haider Khan: I will miss my friends, chalap after leaving Kyrgyzstan Zulqarnain Haider Khan: I will miss my friends, chalap after leaving Kyrgyzstan
Natalya Pshenichnaya: Community-acquired pneumonia is not COVID-19 Natalya Pshenichnaya: Community-acquired pneumonia is not COVID-19
President: Kyrgyzstan will no longer take short-term loans President: Kyrgyzstan will no longer take short-term loans
28 July, Tuesday
17:04
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan tells about resumption of air traffic Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan tells about resumption of...
16:51
Kubatbek Boronov: Epidemiological situation in regions needs strict control
16:30
Eleven countries provide humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan
16:22
Kyrgyzstan provided with only three out of nine types of vital products
16:12
Thunderstorm, wind expected in Bishkek and Chui region in the afternoon