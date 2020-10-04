Kubatbek Boronov: I believe that the elections will be held in calm atmosphere

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Kubatbek Boronov, voted in the parliamentary elections at the polling station No. 1105, located at the gymnasium school No. 62 in Bishkek. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet’s Office reported.

«Some 2,430 polling stations have been opened in the republic. Given the coronavirus pandemic, they are all ready for the elections. The Government will create all conditions for holding open, fair, transparent and competitive elections,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that citizens would be highly active, come to polling stations and make a choice.

«Today we are electing parties that will determine the political agenda of the republic for the next five years. The Government, together with the parties, will work to develop the economy and improve the welfare of citizens,» the head of the Cabinet said.