Kubatbek Boronov: Kyrgyzstanis stopped observing sanitary rules

After the statistics on the incidence of coronavirus decreased, Kyrgyzstanis stopped observing sanitary rules. Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov announced at a briefing.

According to him, despite the fact that the mortality rate has declined, it is too early to talk about stabilization of the situation.

«We meet with the president every week, yesterday we also reported to the head of state about the epidemiological situation, as well as how it could change in the future. At the same time, people look at the decline in statistics and repeatedly violate sanitary and epidemiological standards. We ask Kyrgyzstanis to wash their hands, not to leave their houses without need, to keep social distance, not to take medicines, if they are not prescribed by doctor,» Kubatbek Boronov said.