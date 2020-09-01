Kubatbek Boronov: All sanitary rules must be observed in schools

«Schools must strictly observe sanitary rules,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov said at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center today.

In connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, only first graders will study as usual at the beginning of the school year attending schools. The head of Government congratulated the schoolchildren on the start of the new academic year and the Day of Knowledge, wishing them great success in their education.

«In the new academic year, schoolchildren, parents and teachers face new challenges related to the switch to distance learning in connection with the coronavirus infection. The pandemic has made adjustments in all areas of life, including in the learning process. This requires new skills, useful habits, a new look at the education system,» the head of the Cabinet noted.

Participants of the meeting also discussed the epidemiological situation in the regions of the country. It was noted that all day patient hospitals have been closed in the republic. Renovation of medical institutions has been completed in a number of regions. Construction work is nearing completion in some districts.