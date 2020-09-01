15:58
USD 78.47
EUR 93.47
RUB 1.05
English

Kubatbek Boronov: All sanitary rules must be observed in schools

«Schools must strictly observe sanitary rules,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov said at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center today.

In connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, only first graders will study as usual at the beginning of the school year attending schools. The head of Government congratulated the schoolchildren on the start of the new academic year and the Day of Knowledge, wishing them great success in their education.

«In the new academic year, schoolchildren, parents and teachers face new challenges related to the switch to distance learning in connection with the coronavirus infection. The pandemic has made adjustments in all areas of life, including in the learning process. This requires new skills, useful habits, a new look at the education system,» the head of the Cabinet noted.

Participants of the meeting also discussed the epidemiological situation in the regions of the country. It was noted that all day patient hospitals have been closed in the republic. Renovation of medical institutions has been completed in a number of regions. Construction work is nearing completion in some districts.
link: https://24.kg/english/163725/
views: 43
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 25.4 million people globally
Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
One person dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan over past 24 hours
60 more cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 43,958 in total
190 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
WHO supports opening of international borders
Russian doctors: Epidemiological situation in Kyrgyzstan has stabilized
Jeenbekov congratulates Russia on registration of vaccine against coronavirus
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 21.1 million people globally
Twelve more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Over 80 percent of parents in Kyrgyzstan dissatisfied with distance learning Over 80 percent of parents in Kyrgyzstan dissatisfied with distance learning
WHO supports opening of international borders WHO supports opening of international borders
Online schooling: Only half of parents able to provide children with gadgets Online schooling: Only half of parents able to provide children with gadgets
Parents admit they beat children for restlessness during online lessons Parents admit they beat children for restlessness during online lessons
1 September, Tuesday
15:41
Kubatbek Boronov: All sanitary rules must be observed in schools Kubatbek Boronov: All sanitary rules must be observed i...
15:17
Elections: Supporters, opponents of Kyrgyzstan party gather at Supreme Court
14:55
Head of Public Technologies Center Akhmat Madeyuev passes away
14:30
Rally of Caravan tenants: Protesters' demands promised to be considered
14:13
Embassy of Kazakhstan in Kyrgyzstan resumes its services