Kubatbek Boronov: All new cases of pneumonia should be studied

«Newly registered cases of pneumonia and COVID-19 should be studied,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov said at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center.

According to him, it is necessary to conduct daily analysis on the basis of home visits to detect patients. For example, if a person coughs today, he or she may have a fever tomorrow. And after 2-3 days, the patient’s condition may deteriorate sharply. Preventive work, preliminary analysis should be carried out. The forecast situation for the future will be clear on the basis of analytics.

There are cases when some pharmacies unreasonably drive up prices of medicines.

«The Government, through state purchases, is supplying the necessary medicines to the country. In addition, all conditions have been created for the delivery of medicines by pharmaceutical companies. Work in this direction is ongoing. At the same time, according to the information, some of the pharmacies work with resellers. Therefore, there is a shortage of medicines and overstatement of prices for them,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers set a clear task for the relevant government agencies — to take control of the issue related to providing the population with the necessary medicines.
