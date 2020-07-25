16:23
Kubatbek Boronov: State should permanently buy medicines

«Procurement of medicines at the state level should be carried out on an ongoing basis,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Kubatbek Boronov, said at a regular meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center.

According to him, the work on providing hospitals and clinics with the necessary medical supplies should not stop. In addition, it is important to create all conditions for pharmaceutical companies for uninterrupted delivery of drugs to the country. At the same time, it is necessary to monitor the prices of medicines in the retail network. Repeated overpricing should not be allowed.

«New hospitals under construction in Bishkek and Osh, as well as other medical organizations in the regions, which are currently being renovated, should become full-fledged institutions for providing citizens with medical services. There must be intensive care wards and an intensive care unit with all the necessary equipment. The issue of purchasing such equipment needs to be resolved now,» Kubatbek Boronov said.
