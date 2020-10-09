Babanov: I see no reason for impeachment, if President resigns

«If the President writes a letter of resignation, I see no grounds for impeachment,» Omurbek Babanov, leader of Respublika party, told reporters.

According to him, it is necessary to stop creating lawlessness. President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said he would voluntarily write a letter of resignation when Parliament elects a legitimate government.

«If he keeps his word and writes the statement, then I see no grounds for impeachment,» Omurbek Babanov said.

At the same time, he noted that there were no disagreements with the Coordination Council, which eight parties have formed at the beginning of the week. Every political association has the right to express its opinion on his nomination as a candidate for Prime Minister.

«Adakhan Madumarov became the head of the Council. He immediately said that we support parliament meeting and making a legal decision. In this regard, nothing has changed,» he said.