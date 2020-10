Four parties nominated Omurbek Babanov for the post of Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, and Tilek Toktogaziev — for the post of Deputy Prime Minister.

Respublika, Ata Meken, Bir Bol and Reforma parties signed a memorandum Akyrki Umut.

«We see that there is destabilization in the country, it is not clear what is happening, so we have officially united. The memorandum was signed by the leaders of the parties,» Tilek Toktogaziev noted.