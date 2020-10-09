Heating turned on in central part of Bishkek

Bishkekteploset started supplying consumers in the central part of the city with heating. Adviser to the Mayor of Bishkek, Gulya Almambetova, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, Bishkekgas visits boiler houses to remove the seals on the gas pipeline valves.

«Bishkekvodokanal is operating normally, water supply of the HPP and boiler houses is under control,» Gulya Almambetova told.

The heating season in the capital began today, October 9. First of all, social facilities — hospitals, schools, kindergartens — will traditionally be supplied with heating.