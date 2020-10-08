SCNS: Attempts to destabilize situation will be strictly suppressed

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan hosted a meeting chaired by the acting Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic, coordinator of power structures and law enforcement agencies Omurbek Suvanaliev.

Stabilization of the socio-political situation in the country was discussed by representatives of the Secretariat of the Security Council and the heads of the State Committee for National Security, General Staff, Ministry of Internal Affairs, State Border Service, State Penitentiary Service, State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes, State Financial Intelligence Service and the Ministry of Emergencies of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Participants of the meeting adopted the protocol «On measures to ensure security, law and order in the Kyrgyz Republic in connection with the events on October 5». It consists of 12 points, which outline the main priorities in ensuring security, law and order.

It says that all law enforcement structures must show consciousness and unite in the interests of ensuring stability in the country and take measures to improve the moral and psychological state of the personnel.

The security officers are ready to ensure clear and comprehensive interaction at all levels, including with the involvement of voluntary people’s guards. They intend to prevent the worsening of the crime situation in the country, as well as to strictly suppress attempts by the criminals to influence various political forces in the republic.

Strategic and other important objects will be taken under enhanced protection. Attempts to destabilize the social and political situation will be severely suppressed.

The State Committee for National Security promises to promptly respond to the incitement of interregional hatred, separatist and nationalist manifestations.

It was decided to assign the coordinating role in maintaining public order to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Law enforcement agencies, special services and the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic demand from all political forces of the republic in the interests of every Kyrgyz citizen to sit down at the negotiating table and return legality and social stability in the country.