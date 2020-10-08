14:10
Acting Internal Affairs Minister Kursan Asanov declares his legitimacy

There are no people behind me who would lead me by the hand and put me in the office. The Security Council appointed me to act as the minister. The Acting Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Kursan Asanov, stated today at a briefing.

«It is the need of the hour for me to head the Ministry of Internal Affairs. I respect the personnel and will never abandon my subordinates. There was no other way out. Kashkar Dzhunushaliev fled like a coward, leaving his employees behind,» he said.

Former Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kursan Asanov became the commandant of Bishkek and the Acting Minister of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic on October 6.
