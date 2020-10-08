Situation in Kyrgyzstan: Business community makes emergency appeal

The International Business Council sent out an urgent appeal of the business community in connection with the current situation in the economy of Kyrgyzstan.

The leaders of the largest business associations of the Kyrgyz Republic, uniting entrepreneurs who provide 90 percent of the budget revenues, demand resumption of the circulatory system of the economy — commercial banks and transactions of the banking system of the republic; ensuring the full functioning of the tax authorities, the Social Fund and other state bodies that regulate entrepreneurial activity; protection and vital activity of strategically important objects and business entities throughout the republic.

«If these requirements are not met, the republic risks facing interruptions in the supply of food and other vital goods, termination of the work of small, medium and large enterprises at which hundreds of thousands of citizens of Kyrgyzstan are employed, subsequent significant losses of the state budget and an increase in social tension in the republic,» the International Business Council notes.

The business community reminds of the importance of ensuring the smooth functioning of the economy, export and import of goods and services, preservation of jobs, execution of the revenue side of the budget, payment of wages, supply of vital goods and services, risks of complicating the epidemiological situation and the need to ensure food security.

The riots in Kyrgyzstan began on October 5 after thousands of people started protesting against the outcome of the parliamentary elections. On October 6, the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan was forced to annul them, declaring the elections invalid. Sooronbai Jeenbekov practically lost the levers of governing the country. There is complete anarchy in the country against the background of mass seizure of posts.