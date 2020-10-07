Kumtor mine operates as usual

Centerra Gold confirmed today that after the latest political unrest in Kyrgyzstan, the production activities of Kumtor mine continue without interruption.

It is located in a remote mountainous region, 430 kilometers southeast of Bishkek, which is the center of political unrest.

The company closely monitors political developments to ensure that conditions for continued delivery of personnel and materials to the mine remain safe. The political situation is evolving, therefore the company is taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of employees and production activities.

This morning, unknown persons attacked Kumtor’s office in Bishkek. Later, policemen and people’s guards took the office under protection.