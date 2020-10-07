16:49
People’s guards take Kumtor office under protection

Unknown persons tried to seize the office of Kumtor company in Bishkek. Eyewitnesses told 24.kg news agency that there were about 15-20 people. They broke down the door, burst into the office. At that moment, there was no one — all employees of the company have been working remotely since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

After a short time, the invaders left the office of the company, promising to return.

Police officers and representatives of people’s guards drove up to the Kumtor office.
