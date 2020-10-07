16:49
Self-appointee Almaz Tumanov tries to seize Kyrgyzaltyn

Almaz Tumanov has been trying to seize Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC for several days. Press service of the company confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

This person calls himself the chairman of the board of the company. He claims that he was appointed by the new authorities. However, he has no documents. What forces this person represents is also unclear.

The day before, he tried to break into the building. However, Kyrgyzaltyn employees and the people’s guards drove him out. At the same time, the company does not exclude that the impostor will again try to illegally occupy the post.

The staff of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC opposes such self-appointments. Company employees believe that any personnel reshuffle should be legal and take place in a legal way.
link: https://24.kg/english/168130/
views: 53
