Speaker of Parliament Dastanbek Dzhumabekov resigns

The Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Dastanbek Dzhumabekov, has resigned. A deputy Aisuluu Mamashova confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to her, Dzhumabekov did not come to an emergency meeting at the Cinema House today, where 26 deputies were waiting for him. He was also absent at the meeting at Dostuk hotel, where 35 parliament members gathered. «My colleagues told me,» Aisuluu Mamashova told.

To accept the resignation of the speaker, at least two-thirds of the votes are required.

At least 35 deputies who gathered in Dostuk hotel gave written approval to appoint Sadyr Japarov an acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan. He was convicted and served his sentence in a prison colony. He was released after yesterday’s riots in Bishkek.

As of today, the Parliament is the only legitimate body, and only its members can return Kyrgyzstan to the legal field.