Government of Kyrgyzstan calls for rule of law and continues working

Members of the Government of Kyrgyzstan appealed to the citizens of the country. The text was sent out by the press service of the Cabinet.

The Government turned to the Kyrgyzstanis with an appeal for stability and compliance with the current legislation in the country. The Cabinet called on all parties to comply with the rule of law. This is necessary for the smooth operation of government bodies and local government bodies to ensure the life and safety of citizens.

In addition, it is important to maintain economic stability and the ability of all economic entities to continue economic activity.

«One of our priorities is also to preserve the country’s image in the international arena as a sovereign, democratic and legal state. We, feeling our responsibility entrusted to us by the people of Kyrgyzstan, continue to fulfill the duties and work assigned to us,» the appeal says.