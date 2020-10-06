10:05
October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport

The night of October 6 in Bishkek was not calm. Supporters of the parties that did not get into the Parliament first held a rally in protest. Riots broke out in the evening of October 5. The protesters tried to storm the White House several times. After seven hours of clashes with the security forces, they succeeded.

Journalist of 24.kg news agency walked around the city this morning to see what the center of the capital looks like now.

There are burnt cars, as well as the equipment of city services, broken by the protesters on the square and near it.

Unknown persons also burned the police booth at the intersection of Chui Avenue and Orozbekov Street.

Pieces of paving stones and stones, which protesters threw at law enforcement officers, are lying around the Ala-Too square.

Tazalyk employees are cleaning the streets.

There is still a large crowd of people at the White House. They continue to remove furniture from the building. Firefighters extinguish the fire.

Protesters burn portraits of the president and party flags.
