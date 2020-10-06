10:05
Results of parliamentary elections canceled in Kyrgyzstan

Results of the elections of deputies to the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan were canceled. The Acting Prosecutor General Almambet Shykmamatov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, this was the main demand of the opposition, and it was fulfilled. «But we do not set a date for new voting so far,» Almambet Shykmamatov said.

Earlier it was reported that arrest warrant was issued for Raiymbek Matraimov, Iskender Matraimov, Tilek Matraimov. In addition, all those involved in large-scale fraud during the election campaign will be arrested.
