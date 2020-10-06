10:05
New composition of Security Council urgently meets at SCNS building

The new composition of the Security Council will hold an urgent meeting in the building of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan. The acting head of the SCNS Omurbek Suvanaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the meeting will be attended by the acting Prosecutor General Almambet Shykmamatov, the acting commandant of Bishkek Kursan Asanov, the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs — the head of the Central Internal Affairs Department of the capital Almaz Orozaliev.

The main issue on the agenda is the stabilization of the socio-political situation in Kyrgyzstan.

The meeting of the Security Council will be held behind closed doors.
