Elections 2020: President of Kyrgyzstan intends to meet with party leaders

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov intends to meet with leaders of the parties that took part in the parliamentary elections tomorrow. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reports.

The leaders of all 16 political organizations will be invited to the meeting. The meeting is scheduled for 11.00.

Representatives of 11 parties who disagree with the voting results took part in the protest today: Ata Meken, Bir Bol, Butun Kyrgyzstan, Zamandash, Respublika, Mekenchil, Meken Yntymagy, Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan, Reforma, Ordo and Yiman Nuru. They demanded to cancel the election results and schedule new voting.

The protest escalated into clashes with the law enforcement forces. Injured were reported.
