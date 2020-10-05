Elections 2020: Protesters try to break into territory of the White House

Participants of the rally against the election results moved towards the White House in Bishkek. They demand resignation of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, cancellation of the voting results and appointment of new voting.

Earlier, protesters called on drivers to join them. They blocked the roadway along Chui Avenue.

Some of the participants are trying to break into the territory of the protected object. The protesters climbed the fence of the White House.

They started throwing stones.

Representatives of 11 parties take part in the protest: Ata Meken, Bir Bol, Butun Kyrgyzstan, Zamandash, Respublika, Mekenchil, Meken Yntymagy, Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan, Reforma, Ordo and Yiman Nuru.

About 5,000 people participate in the rally.