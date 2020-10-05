21:54
USD 79.49
EUR 93.11
RUB 1.02
English

Elections 2020: Protesters try to break into territory of the White House

Participants of the rally against the election results moved towards the White House in Bishkek. They demand resignation of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, cancellation of the voting results and appointment of new voting.

Earlier, protesters called on drivers to join them. They blocked the roadway along Chui Avenue.

Some of the participants are trying to break into the territory of the protected object. The protesters climbed the fence of the White House.

They started throwing stones.   

Representatives of 11 parties take part in the protest: Ata Meken, Bir Bol, Butun Kyrgyzstan, Zamandash, Respublika, Mekenchil, Meken Yntymagy, Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan, Reforma, Ordo and Yiman Nuru.

About 5,000 people participate in the rally.
link: https://24.kg/english/167682/
views: 125
Print
Related
Dispersal of rally in Bishkek: Two security officials injured
Protesters in Bishkek are dispersed by sound and flash grenades, tear gas
Elections 2020: Interior Ministry calls on protesters to disperse
Elections 2020: At least 12 parties sign demand to annul voting results
USA congratulates Kyrgyzstanis for casting vote during parliamentary elections
Elections 2020: Protesters sing anthem of Kyrgyzstan in chorus
Adash Iskenderova: Parties that lost the elections need to unite
International observers congratulate President on successful elections
Four more parties join rally on Ala-Too square in Bishkek
Representatives of Ata Meken, Respublika parties hold rally in Talas
Popular
Elections 2020. Who do the parties striving for seats in Parliament stake on? Elections 2020. Who do the parties striving for seats in Parliament stake on?
Cabinet concerned: COVID-19 incidence exceeds number of pneumonia cases Cabinet concerned: COVID-19 incidence exceeds number of pneumonia cases
Schoolgirl hangs herself in Milyanfan village Schoolgirl hangs herself in Milyanfan village
Delegation of State Duma of Russia arrives in Kyrgyzstan to observe elections Delegation of State Duma of Russia arrives in Kyrgyzstan to observe elections
5 October, Monday
21:38
Dispersal of rally in Bishkek: Two security officials injured Dispersal of rally in Bishkek: Two security officials i...
21:30
Protesters in Bishkek are dispersed by sound and flash grenades, tear gas
21:18
Elections 2020: Protesters try to break into territory of the White House
21:12
Elections 2020: Interior Ministry calls on protesters to disperse
21:05
Elections 2020: At least 12 parties sign demand to annul voting results