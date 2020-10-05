18:51
Adash Iskenderova: Parties that lost the elections need to unite

«I believe that those 10-11 parties that have not entered Parliament today should unite. It is necessary to change something in order to make the authorities shiver of the will of the people,» a political analyst Adash Iskenderova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, Kyrgyzstan is not a pure state now. But people hoped for the 2020 parliamentary elections. The people expected at least one honest party to come to Parliament.

«I looked at the lists of those who entered it. The country is torn to pieces. This is a terrible story. My six-year-old grandson cried when he heard the results of the voting. Therefore, I believe that the losing parties need to unite. After all, there are worthy and smart people who can change the situation,» Adash Iskenderova said.
