International observers congratulate President on successful elections

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the heads of international observer missions from the CIS, CSTO, SCO, TURKPA and the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States, who monitored the process of the parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan.

The head of state stressed that the parliamentary elections in the country took place, their rules were known in advance, and equal conditions were created for all parties for conducting an election campaign.

He also noted the well-coordinated and large-scale work of the government and the CEC, adding that in the context of the pandemic, it was possible to create all the necessary conditions for citizens.

International observers congratulated Sooronbai Jeenbekov on the successful holding of the parliamentary elections.

They noted the high organization of work on their holding, ensuring the transparency and openness of the electoral process, including preparation of the legal framework, equipping of polling stations with modern technologies.

The heads of the international observer missions stressed that all the necessary conditions had been created for the implementation of the electoral rights of citizens and concluded that they recognize the elections as open, free and legitimate.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov added that, of course, like in all countries, there were some shortcomings during the elections, which were promptly eliminated.

According to preliminary data, four parties enter the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. Most of the election participants lost. Many political associations said they did not agree with the voting results. A rally of losing parties takes place in Bishkek today.
