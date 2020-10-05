15:49
Government of Kyrgyzstan: Every violation fact will be checked

Law enforcement agencies will check each detected violation. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Akram Madumarov, announced at a briefing.

According to him, in general, the elections were held in the legal field and gross violations were not registered.

«The information about violations received from citizens, parties and announced by the media on the election day is checked by law enforcement agencies. Pre-trial proceedings are underway on some facts,» Akram Madumarov noted.

The Vice Prime Minister disagreed with the criticism against automatically reading ballot boxes.

«The automatically reading devices are modern technology. There are no questions to them. There were technical problems in some precincts, but they were quickly eliminated, and the PECs continued their work,» he said.

The Deputy Prime Minister thanked voters for participation in the elections. «We hope the elected Parliament will work for the country’s social and economic growth,» he added.
