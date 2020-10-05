Elections 2020: Results must be summed up within 20 days

Election results must be summed up within 20 days from the day of voting. The Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC), Nurzhan Shaildabekova, announced at a briefing.

According to her, the terms are set in the electoral legislation.

«During this period, the results are being summed up at the polling stations, participants of the elections can challenge them within three days,» the head of CEC noted.

She added that 98 percent of the ballots in automatic ballot boxes have been processed. Approximately 63 percent (1,558) of polling stations provided the results of manual vote counting. Final results of the elections will be summed up based on the manual vote counting.